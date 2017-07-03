Police shoot suspect near Hillsboro airport

Hillsboro, Ore. (KPTV/CNN Newsource) – Oregon authorities have fatally shot a man suspected of trying to steal an aircraft from a private hangar near Portland.
Police said the suspect jumped a fence at Hillsboro Airport Monday and approached a pilot and student pilot who were inside a running helicopter.
According to police, the man fired at least one round into the air and ordered them to get out of the helicopter.
Officers quickly responded to the incident and confronted the suspect.
They said he jumped a fence and ran away into a nearby field where he was fatally shot by an officer.
That officer was placed on administrative leave, pending investigation results.
At this point, police don’t believe the incident was an act of terrorism.
No further threats or injuries were reported.