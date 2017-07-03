Police working to I.D. man found along Washington State road

Clark County, Wash. – Police are working to identify a man who was found in a “confused state of mind” while walking along a Washington State roadway.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the individual was reported to law enforcement on July 2.
He appeared confused and was walking barefoot along the roadway near Vancouver.
Police said the man does not communicate and has no identification. There are indications he may have left a care facility or caregiver.
So far, nobody has come forward to reconnect with the man.
If you know this person, call Clark County dispatch.