Talent city council votes on major city ordinances

TALENT, Ore. – Doing away with single-use plastics — like silverware and grocery bags was one of two major ordinances discussed by Talent city councilors tonight. The other has to do with short term rental properties.

Two hot topics at Talent city council’s meeting, while no set-in-stone decision, was made tonight both ordinances were discussed in detail.

In the proposed ordinance to regulate Air BNB’s, people would have to file an application with the city. Rental properties must be their permanent address, and they must live there at least 200 days out of the year.

Tonight was the first reading of the ordinance, it will go through a second reading before it becomes official.

“The ultimate goal is to not negatively affect the long term housing stock but give people the opportunity for a second source of income,” Talent City Councilor, Emily Berlant said.

The plastics ordinance that would ban the use of single-use plastic bags. They want to eventually decrease non-biodegradable waste throughout the community. That agenda item was passed unanimously by councilors, and will now go to a public hearing.

