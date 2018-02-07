Pork products recalled in Oregon, Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than 4,600 pounds of raw pork imported to Oregon and Washington from Canada is being recalled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the pork products are being recalled because they weren’t properly inspected before being imported.
The products were produced on various dates from January 22 through February 5. There have been no adverse reactions reported due to consumption of the affected products.
The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]
- 50-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with case code of 0627F, a best before date of 02-19-2018 and Canada 270A.
- 26-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BACK RIBS” with a case code of 2952F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and 02-22-2018 and Canada 270A.
- 74-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK LEG” with a case code of 0112F, a best before date of 02-20-2018 and 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.
- 61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL PORK SIRLOIN BONELESS” with a case code of 4328F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.
- 61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with a case code of 0521F, a best before date of 01-29-2018 and 01-31-2018 and Canada 270A.
- 30-lb. cases containing “WILLAMETTE VALLEY MEAT COMPANY PORK FEET WHOLE” with USDA EST. 21134 and pack date of 1/30/18.
Consumers who purchased the raw intact pork products are urged not to eat them. Instead, return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.
For more details, visit the FDA’s website.