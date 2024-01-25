Portland man sentenced for robbing Eagle Point marijuana grow in 2019

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A Portland man was sentenced to over eight years in federal prison Wednesday for his role in an armed robbery targeting an Eagle Point cannabis grower.

According to the press release from the US Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon, Kenan Dizdarevic, 35, and another person entered a home at a secluded grow in Eagle Point in 2019. Dizdarevic was wearing dark clothing, gloves, body armor, and ski masks and armed with multiple guns.

Court documents say Dizdarevic and the other people shouted “police search warrant” before handcuffing and placing two people inside the home face down on the floor. Dizdarevic demanded money and guns from the victims and eventually made off with more than 30 pounds of marijuana and one of the victim’s vehicles.

Law enforcement soon spotted the stolen vehicle driving on Interstate 5. After a high-speed pursuit across three counties, the stolen car successfully evaded police. Dizdarevic, who was driving another car behind the stolen vehicle, fled from the car in Douglas County. Law enforcement found a ski mask, zip ties, handcuffs, tactical vests, and multiple guns in the abandoned car. Dizdarevic was later arrested.

Dizdarevic was charged in February 2021 for interfering with commerce by robbery, conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and using a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime. He was arrested in June 2022. On August 23, 2023, he pled guilty to interfering with commerce by robbery and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

He was sentenced to 107 months in federal prison and three years supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

