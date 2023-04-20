Portland shelter tackles housing crisis and climate change together

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Homelessness and climate change are two of the biggest challenges facing Oregon today, and a Portland family village campus called Path Home is tackling both of them head-on. The facility is expanding its footprint to help even more of the city’s most vulnerable, while aiming to power that service through 100% renewable solar energy.

“When I showed up here, I said ‘Oh my gosh, this is the moonshot. This is what we’re going for,'” said Brandi Tuck, executive director of Path Home.

After seeing the property in 2017, she and her team raised three-million dollars to buy the patch of land, nearly an acre and a half, including an old church on Southeast 92nd Avenue in the Lents neighborhood.

“We really want to be a one-stop shop where families can get all the tools, resources, and relationships that they need to truly end homelessness for good,” Tuck said.

Path Home provides both emergency shelter and transitional housing. The campus is tailored to the needs of families with kids who have spent time on the streets, using trauma-informed design.

“Trauma-informed design and architecture is a specific kind of design that helps people heal from the crisis and trauma of homelessness,” Tuck explained.