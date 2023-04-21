Group against proposed static F-15 display in Klamath Falls park

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —An F-15 display project in the works in Klamath Falls has some in the community upset. But the city says it’s moving forward as planned.

Plans call for the static display to be placed at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown. A group opposing the project says that the addition would take away from its peaceful community park.

The $600,000 project is being funded through ARPA funds and Klamath County. A spokesperson with the city says the ARPA funds must be used for regrowing the economy, and tourism. The city says the location was selected because of its proximity to Kingsley Field.

But a group opposes both the location of the display, and the use of the ARPA funds for the project. One of them tells us the group would rather see the funds help businesses hurt by Covid.

“We wanna preserve the character of the park, it’s a peaceful space, a community space, and we feel that mounting a jet with missiles on it will completely destroy that character,” said a concerned resident, Ed Silling.

The city says there’s been talk of potentially relocating the display from the south end of the park onto the north end on city-owned land.

“We plan to move forward with this project and we appreciate the voices that come before us at every city council meeting and the opportunity they have to voice them whether in opposition or support,” said city spokeswoman, Kristina Mainwaring.

The city says it will provide an update after it looks into the new potential location.

A protest is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 at the park. The group plans to lay flowers to mark where the jet will be mounted similar to a funeral.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.