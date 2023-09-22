Portland Trail Blazers take their ‘Rip City Rally’ to Southern Oregon

ortland

MEDFORD, Ore. – The PTrail Blazers are making their way through southern Othis week.

It’s part of the team’s ‘Rip City Rally’ tour.

Thursday’s stop was in Medford, as team ambassadors balled out with the kids and gathered people in downtown.

The rally is part of the team’s effort to bring communities outside the Portland-metro area together.

Thursday’s visit included going to multiple schools in the Medford School District, to engage kids through P.E. activities, assembles and more.

“We wanted to come in, led by coach Danielle, our youth manager, we wanted to put them through different drills, different things some things the Blazers even do like fundamentals the foundational parts of basketball, rebounding drills, some passing, foot work type stuff, agility,” Blazers TV analyst Lamar Hurd said.

Earlier in the week, team ambassadors like Hurd made stops in Lakeview and Klamath Falls.

To wrap up the trip in our region, the Blazers hosted a community fair at Pear Blossom Park where everyone was invited.

The tour is in it’s ninth year and for the team it signifies the start of a new season of basketball every year.

“Every year when it rolls around, we know we’re getting close to Blazers training camp, we’re getting closer to preseason, regular season and it’s the perfect way to start the year for us because it allows us to come and connect especially with people who are out in rural towns, don’t get a chance to maybe make it to Blazers games,” Hurd said.

