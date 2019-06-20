Possibility of hemp farms near Jacksonville drawing mixed reactions from residents

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — It appears a former state senator is getting into one of southern Oregon’s fastest growing industries.
Two property owners, Alan DeBoer and a local doctor, approached Jacksonville City Council officials to say their land may be turned into hemp farms.
The first property is off of Highway 238 by the Chevron gas station. The second is off South Stage Road and owned by former state senator, Alan DeBoer.
The city presented the possibility in a council meeting on Tuesday night. City administrator, Jeff Alvis, says he isn’t happy about the idea, but they can’t fight it from happening because the land isn’t within city limits.
Other residents around town didn’t seem to mind.
“It should be fine. I guess I would be supportive of it,” said Shayla Perry, Jacksonville resident.
“I don’t mind the smell of it, it’s, you know, skunks are here and it smells kind of skunky… and you can’t make them leave town,” said Diane Wallace, another resident.
The city of Jacksonville says they will prepare a statement depending on whether the owners go through with the plans or not.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.