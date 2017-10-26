Preliminary design revealed for the new Bear Creek Park playground

Medford, or.- The preliminary design for the new Bear Creek park community playground was revealed Thursday night at the Carnegie library in Medford.
“Everyone knows what a playground is and they know what it means to them either as a kid or as a parent, said Rich Rosenthal, park and recreation facility department director for the city of Medford.
Designers were working on the plans for the new park right up until the open house started.
“It’s great to be able to be involved in designing a custom built playground because a lot of communities don’t have something like this,” Rich said.
Organizers received hundreds of design ideas not just from kids but parents and neighbors as well.
“They seemed to be thrilled to be asked what their opinion was,” Rich said.
While many parents asked for accessibility, everyone said they want to keep the current’s structure’s castle concept.
“They like a lot of things about the existing playground,” he said. “I think that what comes next will really look very much like the existing playground but with a modern sense.”
Tonight’s preliminary design will go to the park and recreation’s commission for final approval before organizers start fundraising. Right now about $200,000 has been set aside for the project, but, due to the customization, more money needs to be raised.
The new playground should be finished by next year.