Oregon Secretary of State talks about safety in Josephine County

Grants pass, Or.- A Grants Pass non-profit hosted Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson Thursday night to talk about safety in Josephine County.
“It’s when people get together and solve problems that society is really benefited. Everybody needs to do something,” Richardson said.
The group called Securing Our Safety, (SOS) is a citizen-led organization dedicated to providing a secure, stable and sustainable future for Josephine County.
“They’re working as a community to help ensure the community is safe,” Richardson said.
The event was put on to raise money for the non-profit which aims to find sustainable sources for funding and cost savings.
Richardson was at the dinner and says he understands the limitations law enforcement has.
“There’s not enough money to pay for everything that needs to be done and yet the people deserve to have a safe and secure environment like they would anywhere else,” he said.
Richardson adds that groups like SOS are a step in the right direction to ensuring their community is safe.
“It’s just a great opportunity for citizens help take neighborhood watch to the next level,” he said.
During Richardson’s address he talked about where money was being spent in Oregon, and the importance of transparency in his position.
To learn more about the event and what SOS does you can visit their page here.