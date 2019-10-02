Prescribed burns begin in some southern Oregon forests

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the end of fire season comes the beginning of prescribed burn season in southwestern Oregon.
With the recent change in weather conditions, controlled burn operations will begin in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
The Forest Service said fire managers are planning an “aggressive approach” this season to reduce potential wildfire fuels and to restore forest resiliency.”
“Our prescribed burning program provides an opportunity for the Forest Service to reduce the fuels on the forest floor that feed wildfires. By reducing the amount of fuels, we are working to reduce smoke in our communities. Having said that, we have a tremendous amount of work ahead of us to accomplish,” said Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Supervisor Merv George, Jr.
According to the Forest Service, they’ll try to burn throughout the fall, winter and spring in a variety of locations within the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
For the latest information about the Forest Service’s plans in the area, visit https://orrvc.org/rxfire.shtml