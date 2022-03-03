Prescribed fires in Ashland scheduled for Thursday & Friday

ASHLAND, Ore. – Controlled burns are scheduled to take place in Ashland Thursday and Friday.

The fuel-reduction fires are being started in an effort to reduce the danger of catastrophic wildfires.

The City of Ashland said the burns will take place Thursday, March 3 at Ashland Pond.

If conditions are right, burning will continue on Friday, March 4 at Ashland Pond and the eastern hillside of Lithia Park.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call the City of Ashland’s main office at 541-488-5340 or email [email protected].