President Biden lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – President Biden marked Memorial Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

While there he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

In his speech, Biden thanked service members and reminded Americans of the sacrifices of so many throughout our country’s history.

“We’re the only nation in the world built on an ideal that we are all created equal,” Biden said. “We haven’t always lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it. And today, standing together to honor those Americans who dared all and gave all for our nation. We can say clearly, we never will.”

Biden also spoke of a personal loss he reflects on during Memorial Day.

Tuesday will be eight years since his oldest son, Beau Biden, died of cancer.

