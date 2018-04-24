President Trump welcomes French President Macron to White House

WASHINTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The first state dinner of the Trump presidency comes Tuesday evening at the White House, when President Trump and the first lady host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, along with approximately 150 other guests.
Breaking tradition, there will be no celebrities, journalists or Democrats from Congress at the event.
The two leaders and their staff members will meet Tuesday afternoon before the dinner to discuss a variety of topics, including trade, terrorism, climate change, Syria, Russia and the Iran Nuclear Deal.
President Macron wants to convince Mr. Trump not to pull out of the deal on May 12.
