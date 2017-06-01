Home
President Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate agreement

President Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate agreement

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump has announced he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord Thursday.

The action fulfills one of President Trump’s major campaign promises supported by conservatives who claim the accord isn’t in the best interest of the U.S.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but being negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction under terms that are fair to the United States,” President Trump said. “We’re getting out.”

President Trump said the accord was negotiated poorly by the Obama administration and “signed out of desperation.”

More: http://nbcnews.to/2sjoIPq

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics