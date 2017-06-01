President Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate agreement

The action fulfills one of President Trump’s major campaign promises supported by conservatives who claim the accord isn’t in the best interest of the U.S.
“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but being negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction under terms that are fair to the United States,” President Trump said. “We’re getting out.”
President Trump said the accord was negotiated poorly by the Obama administration and “signed out of desperation.”
