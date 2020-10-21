Home
Previously reported missing Glide teen located

GLIDE, Ore. — Deputies have located the formally reported missing Glide teen safe and unharmed. She is no longer considered missing and the Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating her.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Athena Calvin. She hadn’t been seen since Wednesday, October 14, 2020, when she left a residence in the 300-block of Alexander Lane in Glide shortly after 3:00 pm.

