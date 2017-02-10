Proposed “impact tax” could cost drivers of older vehicles

Salem, Ore. – If enacted, a new bill would cost Oregon drivers $1,000 every five years if their vehicle is over 20 years old.
House Bill 2877 of the 2017 session would create a new provision to Oregon law that would impose an “impact tax” for any vehicle registered in the state that would be collected every five years.
The bill does have an exemption for vehicles that are registered as antiques.
HB 2877 was sponsored by the Committee on Revenue. The measure has undergone its first reading and has been referred to the Speaker’s desk.
Funds collected from the impact tax would go to the State Highway Fund.
You can view the bill here: https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2017R1/Downloads/MeasureDocument/HB2877/Introduced
To track HB 2877’s progress via OregonLive, click here: http://gov.oregonlive.com/bill/2017/HB2877/