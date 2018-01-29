Prosecutors: Elementary school teacher stole money from students

YREKA, Calif. – A Northern California woman was sentenced for embezzling money from students.
According to the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office, staff at Castle Rock Elementary in Castella contacted police in 2015. They were worried someone was taking money from the Castle Rock Student Body without authorization.
An audit revealed a total of $4,560 was transferred from the school’s account to the account of 38-year-old Shannon Starr Neuman of Dunsmuir. She was in charge of the school account in question.
Prosecutors said Neuman was a teacher for young children at the time the crimes were committed. She pleaded guilty to the embezzlement charges on December 6, 2017.
The D.A.’s office said during Neuman’s sentencing hearing, one young students said, “You must have the worst intentions to steal from a place of learning and from children. We work very hard on all sorts of things and it’s wrong to steal money from children, or anyone else. Ms. Neuman was our trusted teacher in preschool. Shannon we all loved you but what you did was unacceptable.”
Neuman’s felony conviction could result in the suspension of her teaching license.
According to prosecutors, Neuman was sentenced to 18 months of probation with numerous restriction and 120 hours uncompensated community service. Neuman is required to pay the money she stole on January 29, 2018.