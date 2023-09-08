Public comment open for Ashland Railyard clean up

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new project is in the works for the Ashland Railyard clean up.

Public comment is open now until the end of the month for clean up efforts along the Ashland Railyard property.

This is the third proposed clean up project by the property owners and the DEQ to remove contaminated soil from the area.

DEQ officials say this new proposal will address the truck hauling concerns brought up before by the community.

“Rather than hauling the material away, the contaminated soil is going to be consolidated and then covered up and kept on the property,” said DEQ public information officer Dylan Darling.

Darling says this new project will allow for urban development on the rest of the property once it’s completed.

If approved, the DEQ plans to start clean up next summer.

A public meeting for people to comment on the clean up project will be held at Ashland Public Library on September 27.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Gresham room.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can email comments to [email protected]. You can also mail in comments to Margaret Oscilia, Oregon DEQ Project Manager, 4026 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302

Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. September 29.

