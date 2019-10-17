Quadruple murder suspect appears in court

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – More details are emerging about a quadruple homicide in Northern California.
53-year-old Shankar Hangud walked into the Mount Shasta Police Department station Monday and told authorities he killed people at his home in Roseville. A body was found in his car and three more at Hangud’s apartment in Roseville, California.
Police said the victims and Hangud were members of the same family.
KRCR reported Wednesday the killings are believed to have taken place over a period of about a week in both Placer and Siskiyou Counties.
Investigators believe Hangud killed two relatives in Roseville on October 7, then a third on October 8. The fourth homicide allegedly occurred on October 13 in Siskiyou County before Hangud arrived at the police station to confess.
Hangud appeared in a Placer County courtroom on October 16. His next appearance will be on October 25.