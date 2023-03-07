Raid of Jackson County property leads to illegal marijuana, guns, cocaine

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A former licensed hemp grow in Jackson County was raided by police last week.

Investigators said on Thursday morning, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of North River Road in rural Gold Hill.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, IMET found 1.8 pounds of cocaine, $12,000 in cash, and about 94 pounds of processed black-market marijuana along with nearly 1,000 illegal cannabis plants.

Detectives also reportedly found 10 guns, including an illegal short-barreled rifle and one with destroyed serial numbers.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the property is suspected of having connections with a drug trafficking organization.

While serving the warrant, one suspect fled the scene and has not been located. It’s believed they don’t present any danger to the public at this time.

Two people were detained and released. Another person, identified as 29-year-old Sergio Avila-Perez from Mexico, was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for unlawful possession and manufacture of marijuana and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

“Jackson County Code Enforcement responded to the scene to conduct an independent investigation,” JCSO added. “Code Enforcement issued citations totaling $9,000 for violations including failure to obtain approvals for non-habitable space converted to living quarters, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, unpermitted plumbing installations, unpermitted greenhouse structure, and failure to obtain land use approval for marijuana production.”