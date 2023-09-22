Rain could shut down Highway 199 this weekend, Caltrans says

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans District 1 says Highway 199 might need to close this weekend depending on weather conditions.

According to officials, a storm is expected to bring a significant amount of rain to the county this weekend. If the highway isn’t able to stay in a safe condition, it will have to close to traffic.

Caltrans says maintenance crews will be at the burn area, watching out for rockfall and debris slides.

Caltrans says to avoid unnecessary travel Sunday and Monday on Highway 199.

Highway 199 remains fully closed from the Grassy Flat Campground east of Gasquet to Oregon Mountain Road weekdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. The highway is open to one-way controlled traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is also scheduled to be open to one-way controlled traffic on weekends before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Drivers should expect up to one hour delays when the roadway is open.

