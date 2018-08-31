Ramsey Canyon Fire 95% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire burning 12 miles northwest of Eagle Point is now 95% contained.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said crews will continue to mop up the 1,971-acre Ramsey Canyon Fire over the holiday weekend. With the current level of containment, personnel and equipment will be scaled back as firefighters conduct suppression repair to mitigate erosion throughout the footprint of the fire.
According to ODF, crews will keep an eye on the fire, but the potential for flare ups and spot fires remains low.
All Level 3 (go) and Level 2 (get set) evacuation notifications around the fire have been lowered to Level 1 (be ready.)
As of August 31, 132 fire personnel remained at the scene of the fire. Air tankers will be used as needed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.