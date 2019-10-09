Rapper Snoop Dogg appears in Oregon town

ONTARIO, Ore. (KBOI) – A new marijuana dispensary in Ontario, Oregon held a grand opening last weekend. It included a free concert by famous rapper Snoop Dogg.
Thousands of people turned out to see the star rapper perform and to try some of the products.
Hotbox Farms is the third dispensary to open in the city.
Owner Steven Meland says his staff happens to be friends with Snoop Dogg’s promoter.
Meland said Hotbox Farms is a community-based business so they decided to have the free event to give back to the community.