Red Robin employees give curbside ‘happy birthday’ performance

MEDFORD, Ore. – Staff at the Medford Red Robin decided to give a local boy some birthday cheer Tuesday afternoon.
Mason Teague told his mom he wanted to order Red Robin for lunch on his birthday.
When his mom, Wendy, picked up the food, she let the staff know it was her son’s 15th birthday.
“They came out to the car and he had no idea,” Wendy said. “He heard the clapping from the car and he was like ‘Nooooo, mom!”
Mason said he appreciated the song, a positive gesture during this crazy time. He also added he did have a good birthday.