Redding P.D. officers respond to donut truck “tragedy”

REDDING, Ore. – Police say they witnessed a “tragic incident” involving a bakery truck in northern California.

According to the Redding Police Department, early Thursday morning they found a stolen donut truck parked unattended at the intersection of Oregon Street and Tehama Street.

“When officers looked inside,” RPD wrote, “what they found broke their hearts: over 100 discarded donuts without a home.”

Officers searched the area, but they said nobody involved in the tragedy could be found. “The officers were heartbroken that all these donuts had to be thrown away,” police said.

