Redding woman arrested after leaving baby in car while shopping

REDDING, Cal. – A Redding woman is in jail after leaving her 7-month-old baby in a vehicle to go shopping.

According to the Redding Police Department, 29-year-old Anne Marie Melena was shopping inside Raley’s while her infant was left alone in a running car.

A good Samaritan, who noticed the baby was hooked up to an oxygen tank and sweating, was able to get the baby out of the car because the doors had been left unlocked.

At the time, Melena was on probation for a DUI crash where she had two other kids in the car.

Police say Melena was again drinking and driving, this time with her baby in the car.

She was arrested for child endangerment, driving under the influence, and a probation violation.

The infant was taken into protective custody.

Melena’s bail is set at $50,000.