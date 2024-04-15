Search warrants executed for Coos Bay man, 25 guns, drugs found

COOS BAY, Ore. – A 36-year-old Coos Bay man is facing several drug and weapons charges after running from police armed with a taser.

Officers received a report of a man, later identified as Matthew Medeiros, sitting inside a parked, running car in the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon parking lot Friday afternoon. According to police, the caller was concerned that Medeiros might be using drugs due to his inability to stay awake.

Before officers arrived, Medeiros ran from his vehicle, leaving behind what police suspected to be drugs. A short time later officers arrested Medeiros who was armed with a taser and was carrying a significant amount of cash.

Police say this prompted a search warrant on his car, during which they found what they believed to be meth and heroin. Officers also found four guns during their search, one of which was stolen.

A search warrant was also executed at Medeiros home in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue. During that raid, officers found 21 guns, a massive amount of cash, more illegal drugs and stolen property.

He faces several charges including unlawful possession of illegal drugs, theft and a felon in possession of a firearm.

