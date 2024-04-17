Man wielding knife shot by Redding Police Officer

REDDING, Cal. – A 36-year-old man is in jail after being shot by a Redding Police Officer following a short police chase on April 10.

According to police, Redding Police Park Rangers approached two men who were reportedly trespassing on private property near the intersection of Hartnell Avenue and East Cypress Avenue. One of the men, identified as Cody Levi Bailey of Redding began making verbal threats and threw a rock at the officers.

Bailey then ran from the area, leading the officers on a foot chase. Police say at that point, Bailey was holding a knife. An additional officer who was in the area came to assist and located Bailey near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and Lowden Lane.

In an attempt to deescalate the situation, police say the officer ordered Bailey to drop the knife. Ignoring the officer’s commands, Bailey forced a violent confrontation and the officer fired his weapon, shooting Bailey.

He was disarmed and immediately taken to a local hospital.

Bailey was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail Tuesday, he faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

None of the police officers were injured.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.