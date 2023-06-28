Three years since the disappearance of Fauna Frey

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s been almost three years, since the disappearance of a Lane County Woman, who was last seen in Grants Pass.

Back in June of 2020, Fauna Frey disappeared. Police said the 45-year-old came to Grants Pass to visit her brother’s friend. The last place she was seen was at the Big 5 in Grants Pass.

Investigators said her car was found in the Galice area, but Frey was nowhere to be found. They’ve searched her bank records and video surveillance, but there’s still no sign of Fauna.

In an interview, we conducted with Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel, last year he said, “You don’t quit, you still look at all the angles, you vet all persons of interest which we’ve done and continue to do, you just follow every lead you can, and you hope a tip comes in or pops up that has merit.”

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is leading the case. Three years later Sheriff Daniel says the case is still open.

The Sheriff’s Office still accepts tips and says they’re still taking all of them seriously.

