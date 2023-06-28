Oregon Department of Human Services looking for three missing children

BEND, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help in finding three missing children from Bend.

ODHS said 7-year-old Brantley, 4-year-old Logan, and 3-year-old River Hinson went missing with their mother Stephanie Lloyd and Kyle McMullen on June 17th, and that the kids may be at risk.

ODHS is asking the public to help find them. Anyone with information about them or Stephanie Lloyd and Kyle McMullen should call 911 or local law enforcement.

It is possible that they are in Oregon, or that they have traveled to Idaho or Alaska.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.