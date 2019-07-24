Home
Reinforcements sent to Lost Creek Lake fire

Reinforcements sent to Lost Creek Lake fire

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

SHADY COVE, Ore.— A fire near Lost Creek Lake fire in Shady cove broke out just before 3:30 P.M. on Tuesday.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, when crews arrived, the fire was between one and 1.5 acres. They noticed the fire was spreading quickly due to high winds and immediately called in reinforcements.

Six engines, a bulldozer, water tender, and two helicopters were called in to help put out the blaze.

“With the heat, with the winds, it can just take off very quickly,” Natalie Weber, ODF PIO, said. “That’s why maybe we’ll send more resources than we need to a start like this just to make sure we have everything on scene to get it out as quickly as possible.”

The fire was contained and extinguished at two acres.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »