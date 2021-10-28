Home
Remains found in California desert identified as missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho

(NBC) Remains found in Southern California are that of Lauren “El” Cho, a New Jersey woman who disappeared in June, officials confirmed Thursday.

Lauren Cho disappeared in June.

The positive identification brought a sad end to the months-long search for Cho, a Korean American whose case gained renewed interest during the debate over racial disparities in news media coverage about missing persons.

“The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results,” according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result.”

