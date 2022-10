MEDFORD, Ore. – This week, the Rogue Valley is welcoming the return of Medford’s Goodwill store.

The newly-remodeled store is at the same location as before at 1241 South Riverside Avenue.

There will be five days of celebration from October 27th through the 31st with reusable shopping bags for the first 100 shoppers daily.

Raffles for $50 Goodwill gift certificates will also take place each day.

For more information, visit https://www.sogoodwill.org/.