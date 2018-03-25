Rep. Pam Marsh discusses short session at town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.– A town hall meeting covered the highs and lows of the short legislative session that ended earlier this month.
State Representative Pam Marsh met with community members at the Jacksonville library today. She talked about improvements the state made towards issues such as DACA and net neutrality.
In light of the March for Our Lives this weekend, she expects that when the legislature return more discussions will be held on gun policies.
“I think you’re gonna certainly continue to see conversation on the state level as well as on the federal level around different aspects,” said Marsh. “I think what we want to do in that is make sure whatever steps we take are really evidenced-based.”
Representative Marsh said she thought the session went well, but pointed out legislators failed to move forward on a greenhouse cap and trade program.