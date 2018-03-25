Project leaders holding public meeting for Lithia Park Master Plan

Ashland, Ore. — The city of Ashland is working on a 100-year master plan to preserve the beauty of Lithia Park.
Project leaders are holding a public meeting in the council chambers Monday evening at 7 to get your input on what should be done.
“It’s absolutely a gorgeous park,” Lithia Park visitor Gene Jones said.
“We enjoy the park very much,” Grants Pass residents Jim and Nancy Reese said.
For visitors and locals alike, Lithia Park in Ashland is a gem.
“There’s not anything I would say is a disappointment,” Reese said.
It’s not just the people.
Animals have also enjoyed the park’s beauty for more than a century.
Now, the city wants to make sure it lasts for another hundred years.
“We’re actually looking more at preservation at the existing conditions, and then the maintenance that needs to be done over the years to ensure that its preserved,” Ashland Parks and Rec Director Michael Black said.
Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Michael Black says the goal of the Lithia Park Master Plan is not to change the park.
The city simply wants to make sure it doesn’t fade away.
Gene Jones who is visiting from San Diego says he thinks its a great idea.
“We just can’t let these treasures go, because once they’re gone, I mean you can’t reproduce them. I think everybody should be involved in trying to preserve a beautiful place like this,” Jones said.
Project leaders are presenting a foundational report on Monday to go over the history and current conditions of the park.
But the city also wants to hear from park goers.
“Before any recommendations are made, we’re going to hold several meetings, get input from the public, and then after recommendations are made, do the same and the feedback from the public on those recommendations,” Black said.
The master plan means looking out for future generations while those from today continue to love the park.
“We’ll definitely come back. In fact, I’m thinking of walking in it again tomorrow to see if I can remember some of these trees,” Jones said.