Repainted tasers and $1 million dollars offered by Eagle Point Police & City facing suit

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – New details tonight in a lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed at the Eagle Point Carl’s Jr. The parents of Matthew Thayer Graves have been offered just over $1 million dollars in their suit against the City of Eagle Point, it’s police department, and Officer Daniel Carenas.
In a judgment offer this week, the defendants also recognized that the family’s motivation is to ensure an incident like this doesn’t happen again. As such they’ve offered to ensure that the Eagle Point Police Department’s tasers are refinished with a bright color.
At this time, it’s not known if the family will accept the offers.
Graves was shot in September last year when during a struggle an officer saw what he thought was a gun. It was, in fact, a taser. In deciding whether deadly force was warranted, last year 5 out of 7 jurors decided the officer acted lawfully, but highlighted how a taser was mistaken for a firearm.
