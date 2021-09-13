Report ranks OIT as the 2nd-best public college in the West

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology was named the second-best public college in the West by U.S. News and World Report.
According to a press release from the Klamath Falls college, U.S. News ranked Oregon Tech as the “No. 2 Top Public College in the West, No. 10 Best Western Regional Colleges and No. 62 Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.”
“Congratulations to our students, faculty, staff and all who continue to make this possible,” said Dr. Nagi Naganathan, president of Oregon Tech. “As Oregon’s Polytechnic University, we are committed to being industry’s university, where students are nurtured to be career-ready professionals at graduation. I am thrilled to see Oregon Tech’s steadfast pursuit of graduate success recognized in this year’s rankings.”
Full 2021 U.S. News rankings can be found at usnews.com/colleges.
To view a complete list of Oregon Tech accolades, visit www.oit.edu/news/university-accolades-rankings.