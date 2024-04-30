Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument names 2024 Artist-in-Residence

ASHLAND, Ore. – There is a new Artist-in-Residence in town and she’s thrilled to be here.

Serena Richelle has been selected as the 2024 Artist-in-Residence at the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. The program gives artists a chance to be more deeply inspired by nature in their surroundings and implement it in their art.

“The big thing is that I just want to finish one, hopefully two pieces that I feel like fully encapsulate my experience and what I get to witness while I’m there, of the ecosystem and the area and just how special that region is,” Richelle explained.

Serena will spend two weeks in June at the monument and work on a presentation for the community on June 7 as well as her own sketches.

She uses her work to combine science and art as well as to express appreciation for the world around her.

