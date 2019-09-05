Rescued hiker inspired to become firefighter

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A local student who was rescued by firefighters earlier this year now wants to become a firefighter himself.
Fire District 3 said on March 25, Crater High School senior Jackson Vaughn fell while hiking at the top of Upper Table Rock. He was taken to the hospital after rescuers spend hours hoisting him back to the top of the trail.
Vaughn suffered from two broken vertebrae, multiple fractured ribs and other substantial cuts and bruises. The incident happened just weeks before Vaughn’s high school graduation ceremony, but he was able to walk despite the injuries.
After he fully recovered, Vaughn visited Fire District 3. There, he explained he wanted to pursue a career in firefighting.
According to Fire District 3, Vaughn said, “I always thought about being a firefighter, but this experience really inspired me.”
Vaughn also said he remembers most of the rescue and “being surrounded by firefighters and emergency responders made me feel safe and I knew I was going to be okay.”
FD3 said, “Thank you for sharing your story with us Jackson, and we wish you the very best as you embark on your new adventure of becoming a firefighter here in Jackson County!”