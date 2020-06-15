Home
Residents of Yreka get the chance to learn about disaster protocol

YREKA, Ca. — Non-profits in California teamed up to train people on disaster protocol.

United Way of Northern California teamed up with Yreka Rescue Ranch to host a series of disaster readiness trainings, with a focus on pet and farm animal safety.

The training guideline comes from the Listos California Disaster Ready Guide, which was established last year by the California governor and state legislators.

“It’s time for us to educate ourselves on what we need to do to prepare for fires, floods, or earthquakes and now, public health emergencies,” said Jacqueline Nushi with United Way of Northern California.

For more information on the trainings, text ‘ready siskiyou’ to 898-211.

