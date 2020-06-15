America’s Best Kids offering swim lessons in phase 2

MEDFORD, Ore. — Parents who are wanting their children to take swim lessons are in luck, America’s Best Kids located in north Medford will provide lessons beginning this week.
Starting Wednesday, the children’s club will start up swim lessons.
A swim manager at the club says it’s been taking the time to install the necessary pre-cautions with the phase 2 re-opening.
“We’re getting our entrances and exits set-up, we’re also making sure that anytime we have students in the water (we’re) doing our best to keep them socially distant as well as making sure our ratios are a little bit lower,” said swim manager, Emily Martin.
Martin says multiple parents are reaching out already, so if you’re interested in the lessons, visit their website here.
