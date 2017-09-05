Josephine County, Ore. – County officials are encouraging “neighbors to help neighbors” due to Level 3 (go) evacuation orders ahead of the Chetco Bar Fire.
According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the Level 3 evacuation order issued Monday applies to all residents on Illinois River Road within the U.S. Forest Service Boundaries, including the Oak Flat community.
You can view an interactive map of the evacuation area HERE.
Residents under the order need to leave immediately, as danger to the area is considered imminent.
Following the order, the Josephine County Board of Commissioners is asking anyone that can help house or transport livestock or pets to help out their neighbors.
They said anyone who wishes to assist can contact Southern Oregon Emergency Aid by email at [email protected] or by phone at 541-226-1124.
If you need help evacuating your animals, email [email protected] or call 541-474-5390.
A Level 1 (get ready) evacuation notice is still in effect for residents of the Illinois Valley west of Highway 199 from Hayes Hill to the California State Line, according to IVFD.
An information hotline has been set up for the Chetco Bar Fire, available by calling 541-247-3680 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.