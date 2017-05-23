Home
Road Closure in G.P. for In-N-Out construction

Grants Pass, Ore., — In-N-Out in Grants Pass is one step closer to opening, but that means you’ll have to deal with some traffic delays.

Starting tonight– Morgan Lane will be closed between 6th and 7th streets so crews can put in utilities.

The closures will last from seven at night, until seven in the morning, and will run through Wednesday.

“The traffic should be pretty light, but in general if you can get there some other way, we would encourage you to find another route.” said Jason Canady, Public Works Director.

After the utility work is done construction can start on the building.

There’s no word on when the restaurant will be open.

