Road construction in Medford is taking away property

Medford, Ore., — Construction to expand Lozier Lane in Medford has already begun.
The seven million dollar, three phase project, will expand the road from Stewart to West main Street.
Vick and Prune will also see improvements.
One Lozier Lane resident welcomes the expansion.
“It’s gotta be done, it’s gonna foul up the people a little bit on the street, but it’s gotta be done.”
Dale LebBanc has lived on Lozier since the eighties.
He had plenty of stories to share about close calls he’s seen over the years.
“Too many kids walking up and down this street. One little kid had a guy coming the other way, and this little kid going this way on a bicycle, and the guy swerved clear cross the line and the kid dove in the ditch.”
LeBlanc says the road is so narrow, he never lets his grand children go near it.
“It would scare me to death to have them out. We won’t let them get close to the street.”
He says the city paid him about six grand to take eleven feet off his property for the expansion.
By the time the construction is done, the road will be 43 feet wide with a center turn lane, bike lanes and sidewalks.
And while it might be a little inconvenient at first, he says it’s worth it.
“It’s rough taking the property, but it has to be done for the traffic that’s on this street.”
As long as he gets what he was promised…
“I wanted two driveways, and they said they’d extend the neighbors driveway down further to make it, and I hope it gives me the second driveway, cause I’ll be p’ed off if they don’t hahah”
phases one and two of the project will be finished by the end of october.
phase three will continue after winter… and will finish by august of 20-18.