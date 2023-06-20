Rogue Community College launches ‘Small Business Development Center’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Community College is offering a program to help out small businesses this fall.

Small business owners have an opportunity to receive training and mentorship through RCC’s Small Business Management Program.

The nine-month program involves nine sessions and features one-on-one training and connection opportunities with other businesses.

The first 20 applicants accepted into the program will have half of their tuition covered by the college.

If you are interested in applying for the program, you can visit http://www.roguecc.edu/sbdc.

