Rogue Creamery seeing high online demand after White House dinner

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Last week, we told you about Rogue Creamery being featured at the White House state dinner.

Now, the local company is trying to keep up with an increase in demand.

Rogue River Blue, the champion of the 20-19 World Cheese Awards was featured at the dinner.

Rogue Creamery said they’ve gotten more than three billion impressions online recently.

They say it’s a combination of holiday interest and the announcement from the white house.

The company said it’s working around the clock to fill online orders.

“Orders have been just coming in for the quarter wedges for our pacific north best and it’s just taking everything we have to keep up,” Rogue Creamery ecommerce supervisor Kevin Boehkoff said.

More than a thousand pounds of cheese was shipped, since the announcement.

The company hasn’t sold out yet but recommends people order as soon as possible, before they do.