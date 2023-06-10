Rogue Music Fest prep underway at Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Rogue Music Fest is one week away and preparations have begun at the Jackson County Expo.

Around 800 people are working to prep the site that will be welcoming over 12,00 people a week from now.

There will be 9 artists performing during the 2 day festival including Eric Church and Carrie Underwood.

“The trucks coming in and out, hard hats up and down. All those folks are here getting ready for all of you guys coming out to Rogue Music Fest next week”, said Helen Baker, Jackson County Expo.

Organizers said no re-entries will be allowed during the festival.

In addition to the country artists over 20 food and beverage vendors will be at the event.

Unlike other events at the Expo it will have a bag policy and security in place.

