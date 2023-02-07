Rogue Reimagined holding listening sessions for fire recovery projects

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Rogue Reimagined is holding a series of events this week to help those recovering from the Almeda and South Obenchain fires.

Rogue Reimagined is looking for public feedback on fire recovery projects.

Listening sessions are scheduled in Phoenix, Talent, Medford and Shady Cove.

Caryn Wheeler Clay from the Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group said its looking to create a list of actionable items.

She said her organization wants to be able to show tangible results, once they know what residents want to see.

She said, “we lost over 2,600 units of housing with thousands of our neighbors displaced, so that takes a long time to come back.”

The long term recovery group will be sharing the results of a survey on fire recovery projects.

Wheeler Clay said dinner will be provided at the listening sessions as well.

The first meeting is Tuesday at the Talent Community Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There is also a Spanish only meeting at Phoenix High School on Wednesday.

For the full schedule of listening sessions, you can visit roguereimagined.org